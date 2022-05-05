Texans to Raise Nearly $400K for Charity on Monday

For the 19th time, the Texans will play golf and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity in the process.

On Monday morning, the 19th Annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic presented by your local Houston area BMW Centers, will take place.

Texans Chairman/CEO Cal McNair, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach Lovie Smith, President Greg Grissom, assistant coaches, and several current and former players will hit the links with foursomes. Each foursome will have a Texans celebrity.

The tournament is expected to raise nearly $390,000 this year, contributing to the more than $37 million raised for the Houston Texans Foundation since its inception in 2002. The Texans Foundation supports the organization's three community partners: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, the YMCA of Greater Houston and the Houston Food Bank.