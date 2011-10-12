Texans trade for Mason; sign Holliday, Nading

Oct 12, 2011 at 06:32 AM
400-mason-nyj.jpg


The Texans traded the New York Jets a conditional 2012 draft pick for veteran wide receiver Derrick Mason on Wednesday. They also signed wide receiver Trindon Holliday and outside linebacker Jesse Nading to the active roster.

Holliday will return punts and kickoffs, allowing receiver Jacoby Jones and safety Danieal Manning to focus on their primary positions. Nading takes the roster spot of Mario Williams, who was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Texans released running back Chris Ogbonnaya and wide receiver David Anderson. They signed linebacker Thaddeus Gibson and wide receiver Juaquin Iglesias to their practice squad.

Mason, 37, has 1,000-plus receiving yards in eight of the last 10 seasons. He ranks 18th in NFL history with 12,006 career yards. He recently was relegated to the bench in his first season in New York, and the Texans were thin at receiver with hamstring injuries hobbling Andre Johnson and Bryant Johnson.

"We've played maybe two-and-a-half games with three healthy wide receivers, so it's really been scary from that standpoint," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said. "We had a chance to go get a guy that still runs very well even though he's played a long time in this league. He's been very effective in this league. We feel like we can catch him up real fast, so that was a big key."

Mason (5-10, 197) started his career with the Tennessee Titans from 1997-2004. He spent the 2005-10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who the Texans play in Week 6. He had 61 catches for 802 yards and seven touchdowns with Baltimore last season.

"Derrick is a great route runner and has great hands," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who coached Mason from 2008-10, said Wednesday. "Anytime he gets any kind of one-on-one coverage, he's not going to be a guy you're going to be able to cover that way. He'll find a way to get open. Matt (Schaub) is a good timing passer and very accurate. He can get him the ball. Derrick is really competitive. He wants to be a big part of what's going on, and that's what has made him so good all of those years."

Holliday (5-5, 159) was a Texans sixth-round pick in 2010. After spending his rookie year on injured reserve, he was waived this preseason in final roster cuts, signed to the practice squad and released on Oct. 5. The NCAA's 100-meter sprint champion in 2009 with a time of 10.0 seconds, he ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Our two returners (Manning and Jones) are starters that have played a ton of football," Kubiak said. "We need to make sure we're being fair to those guys from a freshness standpoint, so we're bringing Trindon back to hopefully give us a little bit in the return game and hopefully play a few special teams for us."

Nading (6-5, 261) was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2008. He had stints on the active roster in each of the last three seasons. He impressed Kubiak this year in training camp and the preseason before being waived and signed to the practice squad.

"Jesse's going to play big for (special teams coordinator) Joe (Marciano)," Kubiak said. "He'll play everything on special teams. He will be a backup to Connor (Barwin) on the strongside, so he'll get some reps there." *Twitter.com/NickScurfield*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising