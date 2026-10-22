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Texans, Trill Burgers and EVERFI Host Career Day for Aldine ISD Students

Oct 22, 2026 at 11:20 AM
An image from the October 22nd, 2026 Texans x Trill Burgers community event and career day at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
ALYSSA MULLIGAN/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the October 22nd, 2026 Texans x Trill Burgers community event and career day at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

The Houston Texans teamed up with Trill Burgers and EVERFI to host a special Career Day for Aldine ISD high school students, giving them an up-close look at entrepreneurship and the many paths to a successful career.

Inspired by EVERFI's Black Business Titans curriculum, the event brought together leaders from the worlds of business, music and sports. Students heard from Trill Burgers co-founder Bun B, Texans Legend Glover Quin and Texans Cheerleader alum Lauren Bazunu during a panel moderated by Kim Davis.

The panelists shared their personal career journeys and spoke openly about entrepreneurship, the role mentors played in their lives, how they overcame challenges along the way and the skills that helped them succeed. From building a nationally recognized burger brand to competing in the NFL and performing on the sidelines, each offered students a different perspective on what it takes to turn a goal into a career.

Students then put what they learned into action through a Shark Tank-style business pitch challenge. Working in teams, they developed a new business or activation idea for Trill Burgers, thinking through everything from the concept to how it would connect with customers.

Each group presented its idea to Bun B and the panel, who provided feedback and encouragement on every pitch. The hands-on experience gave students the opportunity to practice creativity, teamwork, communication and entrepreneurial thinking, skills they can carry into the classroom, the workplace and beyond.

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