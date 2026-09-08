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Texans, H-E-B Celebrate 2025 Sacks for Hunger at Houston Food Bank

Published: Sep 08, 2026 at 01:43 PM Updated: Sep 08, 2026 at 01:43 PM
An image from the September 8th, 2026 Community Development Sacks For Hunger event with Will Anderson Jr. at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
CASSIE STRICKER/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the September 8th, 2026 Community Development Sacks For Hunger event with Will Anderson Jr. at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

Turning Sacks Into Meals

Every sack the Texans defense racked up last season meant more food on the table for Houston families.

On Tuesday, September 8, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., TORO and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders visited the Houston Food Bank alongside H-E-B to celebrate the 2025 H-E-B Sacks for Hunger Program. Together, Anderson and H-E-B presented a $56,000 check to the Houston Food Bank in support of hunger relief across the region.

56 Sacks, $56,000, 168,000 Meals

The Texans defense brought relentless pressure throughout the 2025 season, recording 47 sacks in the regular season and 9 more in the postseason. That 56-sack total translated directly into the $56,000 donation.

The contribution will provide 168,000 meals to neighbors in need across the Houston area, turning one of the most disruptive defenses in the league into a force for good off the field.

A Tradition Since 2008

Since its launch in 2008, the H-E-B Sacks for Hunger Program has provided more than one million meals to kids and families throughout the Houston area. Each season, the Texans defense and H-E-B team up to turn on-field production into lasting impact in the community.

Rolling Up Their Sleeves

The celebration didn't stop at the check presentation. Following the ceremony, Anderson, TORO, the Texans Cheerleaders and the H-E-B team got to work inside the Houston Food Bank, building and packing boxes of food for seniors in our community.

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