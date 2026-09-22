 Skip to main content
Advertising

Texans and Second Servings Launch New Food Rescue Van

Sep 22, 2026 at 06:24 PM
An image from the September 22nd, 2026 Second Servings Van donation and community development event at the Houston Texans YMCA in Houston, TX.
Cris Zelaya/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the September 22nd, 2026 Second Servings Van donation and community development event at the Houston Texans YMCA in Houston, TX.

Houston Texans and Second Servings Launch New Food Rescue Van to Expand Food Access Across Houston

The Houston Texans partnered with Second Servings of Houston to fund a new refrigerated food rescue van, built to get more nutritious meals to families across our community.

Made possible by the record-breaking support of the Houston Texans Season Premiere, the van will allow Second Servings, Houston's only prepared and perishable food rescue organization, to rescue more than 500,000 pounds of food annually. That's the equivalent of 420,000 meals, reaching an additional 25,000 Houstonians each year.

Unveiled at Reliant Stadium

To mark the occasion, the Texans hosted a van unveiling at Reliant Stadium. Texans Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders joined community leaders and partners to celebrate the van's arrival and the impact it will make across the region.

Into Action on Day One

Right after the unveiling, the partnership got to work at the Houston Texans YMCA in Sunnyside. Texans Legends, Cheerleaders and Toro joined Second Servings staff and volunteers for the van's first community food distribution, serving local families and raising awareness in the ongoing fight against food insecurity.

Expanding Access Across Houston

The new van will expand food access throughout Sunnyside, Magnolia Park and Greenspoint. It lets Second Servings support more community partners, run more frequent and reliable distributions, and reach the households where the need is greatest.

Together, the Houston Texans and Second Servings are creating lasting change and building a stronger, healthier Houston.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans and TDECU Name Kids' Meals as 2026 TDECU Red Zone Recipient

news

HOUSTON TEXANS LAUNCH 'TEXANS TRAVEL' PLATFORM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BOOKSEATS

HOUSTON TEXANS LAUNCH 'TEXANS TRAVEL' PLATFORM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BOOKSEATS

news

Texans, Coyote Promotions announce partnership

HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH COYOTE PROMOTIONS

news

Houston Texans Celebrate Earth Day With Launch Of Upcycled Girls Flag Retail Line

On Earth Day, the Texans launched a limited-quantity retail line inspired by their girls flag football program. The upcycled line features one-of-a-kind, handcrafted "She's Next" pieces, including a t-shirt, sweatshirt, duffel bags and more.

news

Texans, Shariff Injury Lawyers announce partnership

HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH SHARIFF INJURY LAWYERS

news

Pass the STAAR with TORO gets local kids set for testing

TORO and safety Jalen Pitre went to a Cy Fair I.S.D. elementary school to hold a pep rally for third, fourth and fifth graders getting ready to take the STAAR test.

news

Texans use My Cause, My Cleats initiative to bring attention to causes they are passionate about

For the ninth year, NFL players will have the chance to share the causes that are important to them during Week 13 and 14 games as part of the league's My Cause My Cleats campaign. More than 30 Houston Texans are participating.

news

Texans, Slovacek announce partnership

The Texans and Slovacek announced a partnership on Thursday.

news

Girls Flag Football gets massive boost thanks to Season Premiere

Last week's Season Premiere event raised over $1.4 million for the game of Girls Flag Football in the Houston area.

news

Houston Texans helping grow the game of Girls Flag Football

The proceeds from Thursday night's Season Premiere will go towards growing Girls Flag Football in the Houston area and beyond.

news

Texans sent 8 teams to 2024 NFL Flag Championships

The 2024 NFL Flag Championships took place last weekend in Canton, Ohio, and the Houston Texans sent 8 squads north to the first-of-its-kind tournament.

Advertising