Houston Texans and Second Servings Launch New Food Rescue Van to Expand Food Access Across Houston

The Houston Texans partnered with Second Servings of Houston to fund a new refrigerated food rescue van, built to get more nutritious meals to families across our community.

Made possible by the record-breaking support of the Houston Texans Season Premiere, the van will allow Second Servings, Houston's only prepared and perishable food rescue organization, to rescue more than 500,000 pounds of food annually. That's the equivalent of 420,000 meals, reaching an additional 25,000 Houstonians each year.

Unveiled at Reliant Stadium

To mark the occasion, the Texans hosted a van unveiling at Reliant Stadium. Texans Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders joined community leaders and partners to celebrate the van's arrival and the impact it will make across the region.

Into Action on Day One

Right after the unveiling, the partnership got to work at the Houston Texans YMCA in Sunnyside. Texans Legends, Cheerleaders and Toro joined Second Servings staff and volunteers for the van's first community food distribution, serving local families and raising awareness in the ongoing fight against food insecurity.

Expanding Access Across Houston

The new van will expand food access throughout Sunnyside, Magnolia Park and Greenspoint. It lets Second Servings support more community partners, run more frequent and reliable distributions, and reach the households where the need is greatest.