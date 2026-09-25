Texans Bring Mobile Mammograms and a Survivor Celebration to the Community as Part of NFL's Crucial Catch

HOUSTON – As part of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative, the Houston Texans joined The Rose, El Centro de Corazón, Houston Methodist and Community Family Center on Sept. 25 for a day of breast health care and celebration. The day brought free screenings to women in Magnolia Park and honored those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

Crucial Catch is the NFL's cancer awareness effort. It focuses on the power of early detection and on reducing barriers to screening and care.

Mobile Mammograms: Bringing Screenings to the Community

The day began with The Rose's mobile mammography unit, which brought screenings directly into the Magnolia Park community.

By bringing care directly to Magnolia Park, the Texans and their partners helped women take a proactive step for their health while connecting them with follow-up resources and support.

A Celebration of Strength With Brims + Blossoms

Throughout the afternoon, survivors and patients shared their stories and encouraged one another, forming new connections with women who understand their journeys.

With Brims + Blossoms, guests designed custom flower bouquets and personalized trucker hats to take home. They also met with patient navigators, who help guide people through diagnosis, treatment and recovery. Throughout the afternoon, survivors and patients shared their stories and encouragement with one another, and new friendships formed among women who understand each other's journeys.

Catching It Early, Together

Crucial Catch is built on a simple idea: catching cancer early saves lives. Working alongside trusted community and healthcare partners, the Texans are helping close gaps in access to care. They're also making sure those facing breast cancer know Houston stands behind them.