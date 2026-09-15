Houston Texans and TDECU Name Kids' Meals as 2026 TDECU Red Zone Recipient

On Tuesday, September 15, the Houston Texans joined TDECU, The Official Credit Union of the Houston Texans, at Kids' Meals headquarters to announce this season's Red Zone partnership. This year, every trip inside the 20 means more meals for Houston's youngest kids.

Every Red Zone Trip Feeds Houston Kids

Every time the Texans enter the TDECU Red Zone during the 2026 season, TDECU will donate $300 to Kids' Meals. Each $300 donation provides 150 meals to preschool-aged children, so every drive that reaches the 20 puts food on the table for families across Houston.

Rolling Up Their Sleeves

Texans players, Lady Texans, Texans Legends, TORO and the Texans Cheerleaders were on hand to celebrate the announcement. After a brief presentation, the group got to work packaging meals for Houston-area children.

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