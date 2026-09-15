 Skip to main content
Advertising

Houston Texans and TDECU Name Kids' Meals as 2026 TDECU Red Zone Recipient

Sep 15, 2026 at 03:03 PM
An image from the September 15th, 2026 TDECU Red Zone Kickoff event with Kids Meals in Houston, TX.
JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the September 15th, 2026 TDECU Red Zone Kickoff event with Kids Meals in Houston, TX.

On Tuesday, September 15, the Houston Texans joined TDECU, The Official Credit Union of the Houston Texans, at Kids' Meals headquarters to announce this season's Red Zone partnership. This year, every trip inside the 20 means more meals for Houston's youngest kids.

Every Red Zone Trip Feeds Houston Kids

Every time the Texans enter the TDECU Red Zone during the 2026 season, TDECU will donate $300 to Kids' Meals. Each $300 donation provides 150 meals to preschool-aged children, so every drive that reaches the 20 puts food on the table for families across Houston.

Rolling Up Their Sleeves

Texans players, Lady Texans, Texans Legends, TORO and the Texans Cheerleaders were on hand to celebrate the announcement. After a brief presentation, the group got to work packaging meals for Houston-area children.

About Kids' Meals

This year, Kids' Meals will deliver more than 3.4 million free, healthy meals to the homes of preschool-aged children facing hunger due to extreme poverty. It is the only program of its kind in the nation, delivering more than 10,000 free, healthy meals every weekday across 56 Houston-area zip codes.

Related Content

news

Texans and Second Servings Launch New Food Rescue Van

news

HOUSTON TEXANS LAUNCH 'TEXANS TRAVEL' PLATFORM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BOOKSEATS

HOUSTON TEXANS LAUNCH 'TEXANS TRAVEL' PLATFORM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BOOKSEATS

news

Texans, Coyote Promotions announce partnership

HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH COYOTE PROMOTIONS

news

Houston Texans Celebrate Earth Day With Launch Of Upcycled Girls Flag Retail Line

On Earth Day, the Texans launched a limited-quantity retail line inspired by their girls flag football program. The upcycled line features one-of-a-kind, handcrafted "She's Next" pieces, including a t-shirt, sweatshirt, duffel bags and more.

news

Texans, Shariff Injury Lawyers announce partnership

HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH SHARIFF INJURY LAWYERS

news

Pass the STAAR with TORO gets local kids set for testing

TORO and safety Jalen Pitre went to a Cy Fair I.S.D. elementary school to hold a pep rally for third, fourth and fifth graders getting ready to take the STAAR test.

news

Texans use My Cause, My Cleats initiative to bring attention to causes they are passionate about

For the ninth year, NFL players will have the chance to share the causes that are important to them during Week 13 and 14 games as part of the league's My Cause My Cleats campaign. More than 30 Houston Texans are participating.

news

Texans, Slovacek announce partnership

The Texans and Slovacek announced a partnership on Thursday.

news

Girls Flag Football gets massive boost thanks to Season Premiere

Last week's Season Premiere event raised over $1.4 million for the game of Girls Flag Football in the Houston area.

news

Houston Texans helping grow the game of Girls Flag Football

The proceeds from Thursday night's Season Premiere will go towards growing Girls Flag Football in the Houston area and beyond.

news

Texans sent 8 teams to 2024 NFL Flag Championships

The 2024 NFL Flag Championships took place last weekend in Canton, Ohio, and the Houston Texans sent 8 squads north to the first-of-its-kind tournament.

Advertising