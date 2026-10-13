Texans and Chevron Salute Houston's First Responders

Texans players, Legends, TORO and Cheerleaders teamed up with Chevron to visit local Houston police and fire stations, serve Whataburger breakfast and thank first responders for their service. Check out photos from the visits!
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans started Tuesday morning by saying thank you to the people who keep Houston safe.
Texans players, Texans Legends, TORO and the Texans Cheerleaders visited the Houston Police Department Eastside Station and Houston Fire Department Station 55, where they served Whataburger breakfast and thanked officers and firefighters for their service to the Houston community.
In partnership with Chevron, the Texans also presented $2,500 donations to both the Houston Police Foundation and the Houston Firefighters Foundation. The funds will support the needs of each station.
The Texans support the Houston community year-round, and Tuesday's visits were another way to recognize the officers and firefighters who serve the city every day.