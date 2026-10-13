Texans and Chevron Salute Houston's First Responders

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans started Tuesday morning by saying thank you to the people who keep Houston safe.

Texans players, Texans Legends, TORO and the Texans Cheerleaders visited the Houston Police Department Eastside Station and Houston Fire Department Station 55, where they served Whataburger breakfast and thanked officers and firefighters for their service to the Houston community.

In partnership with Chevron, the Texans also presented $2,500 donations to both the Houston Police Foundation and the Houston Firefighters Foundation. The funds will support the needs of each station.