Caserio, Stroud team up to keep WR Tank Dell in Houston

May 03, 2023 at 05:17 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Input from the players matters to the Houston Texans.

General Manager Nick Caserio and the team are a few days removed from a weekend that saw them execute eight trades and nine player selections. Second overall pick C.J. Stroud, a quarterback from Ohio State, vouched for University of Houston wide receiver Tank Dell, who the Texans took in the third round.

In a recent interview with Texans Radio, Caserio explained how he sought out input from Stroud about Dell.

"When C.J. was here on Friday for the introductory press conference, he finished up and we grabbed him for a few minutes," Caserio said. "We said 'Hey, can you just check on two or three guys? Because there's a few that have reached out to him. Just out of curiosity can you touch base with them and see what they think is going on?' He got back to us and said 'Here's what's going on.' And he was pretty close to being right."

Dell, who electrified at the University of Houston the past three seasons, was the NCAA leader in receiving yards (1,398) and touchdown catches (17) in 2022. In a Saturday interview with Deepi Sidhu, he described his Friday interaction with Stroud.

"He was just asking me about what the other coaches were saying and where they got me projected to go," Dell said. "I was just telling him 'Just make sure they come up and draft me.' I told him, I want to play with him. I told him we'll have fun together for sure. I feel like we going to do our thing. We're going to start winning some games."

For Caserio, it was one more instance he was able to grab information that could help the franchise.

"If you trust the person that's giving you the information, then you're going to utilize that," Caserio said. "Some have a better feel and grasp than others, but part of our responsibility is to use the people and the information and the resources that we have. If it's helpful to us, why wouldn't we do it? Why would we put our heads in the sand?"

The Texans used those nuggets of info from Stroud and made Dell the choice at 69th overall.

Those two rookies, as well as the other seven from the 2023 Texans Draft class, plus the undrafted free agents and tryout players will start rookie minicamp in just under two weeks.

Related Content

news

Texans now have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans made some moves during the 2023 NFL Draft, and as a result, they now have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

news

NFL players--past, present and future--sound off on 2023 Texans NFL Draft

From Tytus Howard to Tavierre Thomas, and J.J. Watt to Dez Bryant, players of the past, present and future sounded off with high praise for some of the 2023 NFL Draft weekend moves made by the Houston Texans.

news

Why THIS offseason might be most exciting ever for Texans

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer has seen it all with the club. He explains why, or why not, the 2023 offseason is the best one in franchise history.

news

From JuCo to the Texans: WR Xavier Hutchinson's NFL dream comes true

From his days at Blinn College to a sixth-round draft pick for the Houston Texans, WR Xavier Hutchinson hopes to continue his relentless style of play.

news

Notre Dame O-lineman Jarrett Patterson a versatile player up front

The Houston Texans selected Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he brings a good level of versatility to the club.

news

With Draft finished, plenty on the horizon for Texans

Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, there are a few key dates ahead for the Houston Texans, starting with rookie minicamp in less than two weeks.

news

The Houston Texans and the 2023 NFL Draft | By the Numbers

The Houston Texans wrapped up their 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday night, breaking some team and league records.

news

Pitt DB Brandon Hill "Hell on wheels" for Texans defense

Pitt safety Brandon Hill brings a unique skillset and attitude to the Houston Texans. He was chosen in the seventh round at 248th overall.

news

Record-breaking Saturday trade sees Texans move into 6th round

41st trade of the 2023 NFL Draft set a new record for trades in a single draft; Texans moved up to pick Xavier Hutchinson.

news

Texans make 2 more Saturday trades late in 2023 NFL Draft

General Manager Nick Caserio and the Texans moved around late in the 2023 NFL Draft by completing two more trades on Saturday.

news

LB Henry To'oto'o reunited with Alabama best friend, Texans LB Christian Harris

The Houston Texans selected Alabama linebacker Henry To'oto'o in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, reuniting him with his college best friend, linebacker Christian Harris.

Advertising