Texans Week 1 snap counts at Baltimore | The Day After

The snap counts are out for the Texans' Week 1 loss at Baltimore.

Three players on defense were listed as having played every snap on that side of the ball: safety Eric Murray and cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley, Jr. They all logged 64 snaps apiece.

On the offensive line, Laremy Tunsil, Shaq Mason, Jarrett Patterson and Josh Jones were all listed as taking every snap offensively.

The day after each game, NFLGsis.com releases unofficial snap counts for each contest. The key word is "unofficial", because defensive end Jonathan Greenard is listed as having lined up for four snaps on offense, and quarterback C.J. Stroud is listed as missing a snap on offense. We're not sure either of those things actually happened.