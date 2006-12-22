Texas Bowl update

announced Wednesday a sellout of its allotment of tickets to the Texas Bowl — and then some. Robin Fosha, director of ticket operations, said K-State distributed 10,800 tickets for the game. That total was approximately 300 more tickets than the original allocation received by the Wildcats. Fosha said in addition to the tickets sold through K-State's ticket office many Wildcat fans have purchased tickets through the Texas Bowl and other outlets in the Houston area. Fans interested in attending the game may still purchase tickets directly through the Texas Bowl by calling 1-866-GO-TEXANS or online through Ticketmaster.