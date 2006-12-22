Texas Bowl update

**
sells out their ticket allotment**
announced Wednesday a sellout of its allotment of tickets to the Texas Bowl
— and then some. Robin Fosha, director of ticket operations, said K-State distributed
10,800 tickets for the game. That total was approximately 300 more tickets than
the original allocation received by the Wildcats. Fosha said in addition to the
tickets sold through K-State's ticket office many Wildcat fans have purchased
tickets through the Texas Bowl and other outlets in the
K-State officials are anticipating another large purple following of the Wildcats during the post-season. The Wildcats have participated three times in bowl games played in the state of
. Each time, estimated attendance of Wildcat fans has been at least 35,000.
**
Pep Rally at Reliant Park**
The K-State Athletics Department and the K-State Alumni Association will jointly sponsor a Texas Bowl Pep Rally on Wednesday, December 27, at Reliant Arena at
(on the grounds of Reliant Stadium). Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., for the event, which is free. For additional details and a map of the area, please visit the Alumni Association web site at www.k-state.com.
**
Pep Rally Downtown**
The Rutgers Pep Rally on December 27 will begin at 4:00 PM in the
. On game day, Rutgers fans traveling to Houston can enjoy breakfast and an Academic Lecture at 9:00 AM at the Doubletree Hotel Houston Downtown before heading to Reliant Stadium for the Pregame Tailgate Party from 2:00 to 5:00 PM and TexFest beginning at 4:00 PM. Space is limited at the Pregame Tailgate party and the event is expected to sell out.