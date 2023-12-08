The Apple, the Accolades and the EVP | Daily Brew

I'm in a New York state of mind.

This is an expression and also the title of a Billy Joel song. I went with "Start spreading the news" on a tweet, or X post today. A trip to the Big Apple awaits, so it brings up all the songs and references.

The Jets really play in New Jersey, so maybe we should be working in Springsteen and Bon Jovi references.

The Jets have been 'Livin' on a prayer' for most of the season, once Aaron Rodgers got hurt. That doesn't mean they can't win. Their defense gives teams fits. And they did beat Buffalo and were the only team to beat the Eagles until last weekend. John Harris helps us **get acquainted with them**.