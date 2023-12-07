MVP? A return on the way? Playoff combos? | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Javier Alvarez: Dear Drew, Is C.J. Stroud a candidate for MVP and ROTY, if not both?

DD: Yes, Javier. He's certainly a candidate for both.

It would be a stunner if he didn't win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He's atop the NFL in passing yards, has his team at 7-5 on the season, and continues to impress on a weekly basis.

The Most Valuable Player award will be tougher to win, however. He's up against worthy candidates who are on teams that currently have better records.

But there's still five games to go, and every one of those contests is a winnable game for the Texans. Stroud can definitely solidify his credentials for the MVP if he continues to put up the impressive numbers.

Ivan Zepeda: Dear Drew, What happened to Ka'imi Fairbairn. Will he be back this season?

DD: The kicker remains on injured reserve, but I think he'll kick again this year for the Texans.

On Monday, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about Fairbairn, and he said "we'll see how the week goes."

The veteran kicker still hasn't practiced, so he won't likely play at New York on Sunday. Matt Ammendola has been the kicker in practice as well as the last few games in Fairbairn's absence.

Zachary Sinha: Dear Drew, I'm a big fan. With Tank Dell out for the rest of the season will the Texans go after a free agent wide receiver such as Jarvis Landry, Kenny Golladay or Sammy Watkins?

DD: I'm sure they've considered those three, as well as a number of other free agents. But it looks like they're confident the guys on the roster and the practice squad are the better options at this point.