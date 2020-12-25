The Bengals are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Dec 25, 2020 at 04:17 PM
Houston Texans Staff

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on Texans QB Deshaun Watson: "Just watching some of the highlight reels of this guy, he's unbelievable. He's one of the best players in the League. There's no question about that. Every play is alive, until you see someone get him on the ground and the ball hits the turf. He just extends a lot of plays that you just don't think there's any way they could be extended. Tremendous playmaker and we've got a ton of respect for him. It'll be a great challenge for our defense."

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard on Watson: "He's kind of like a magician back there. Escaping to throw and extend plays. Obviously, we have to contain him. But once we get to him, you've got to wrap him up around the waist and really hold on to him because he's so strong at getting out of the pocket. The thing that jumps off tape with Deshaun Watson is how strong he is. He gets hit hard, wrapped up and he just escapes it."

Taylor on Texans DE J.J. Watt: "I'm tired of seeing that name on the back of the jerseys every week we play. He is a tremendous football player. The first time I faced him was my first game in the NFL, coaching for the Dolphins. We opened at Houston. I think he deflected five passes. Three of them got picked off. So that was my first 'Welcome to the NFL' coaching moment. You've got to be aware of him at all times."

Bengals O-lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo on Watt: "J.J. is a great player and he's been a great player in this league for a long time. They get after it up front and no doubt all five of us have to have success together. He's been doing it at a high level for a long time, so you have to respect that. He's been all up and down that line his whole career. He's one of those guys, the first thing you have to do is to make sure you find out where he is."

Taylor on Texans ILB Tyrell Adams: "He's done a nice job. He makes his presence felt on the tape. He'll be there in coverage sometimes on some of our guys. I think that he's stepped up and done a nice job."

