The Bengals are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Taylor on Texans DE J.J. Watt: "I'm tired of seeing that name on the back of the jerseys every week we play. He is a tremendous football player. The first time I faced him was my first game in the NFL, coaching for the Dolphins. We opened at Houston. I think he deflected five passes. Three of them got picked off. So that was my first 'Welcome to the NFL' coaching moment. You've got to be aware of him at all times."

Bengals O-lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo on Watt: "J.J. is a great player and he's been a great player in this league for a long time. They get after it up front and no doubt all five of us have to have success together. He's been doing it at a high level for a long time, so you have to respect that. He's been all up and down that line his whole career. He's one of those guys, the first thing you have to do is to make sure you find out where he is."