The debut of C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans and a new Texans Radio show | Daily Brew

In case you haven't heard, FOOTBALL SEASON HAS ARRIVED!
The Houston Texans got after it, laboring on Labor Day, getting in their first practice as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans named their 2023 captains: C.J. Stroud, Laremy Tunsil, Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward.
In addition to wearing the C on his jersey, C.J. Stroud will make his NFL debut on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Stroud tells his story of overcoming adversity, from being a teen and seeing his father go to prison to being selected No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft.
As a head coach, DeMeco Ryans will be making his NFL debut even though he's taken the field 140 times as a player. Ryans really began to think about his coaching path after his grandmother told him about her premonition.
The players practiced, met with the media and got into game week preparation mode on Monday. After a day off on Tuesday, they will practice again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Here's what you missed from Monday's practice and open locker room.
A few players changed numbers over the weekend too...
WR Tank Dell will wear No. 3, CB Shaquill Griffin is zero and TE Dalton Schultz is now No. 86.
And tonight, Texans Huddle premieres on Texans Radio and on the podcasts. Texans Legend N.D. Kalu, who was phenomenal on the preseason TV broadcasts as an analyst, and I will host an hour of radio with a player every Tuesday night from 6-7 p.m. Tonight, Texans Legend Travis Johnson will join us to kick off the show like only he can!
