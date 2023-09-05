The debut of C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans and a new Texans Radio show | Daily Brew

In addition to wearing the C on his jersey, C.J. Stroud will make his NFL debut on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Stroud tells his story of overcoming adversity, from being a teen and seeing his father go to prison to being selected No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft.

As a head coach, DeMeco Ryans will be making his NFL debut even though he's taken the field 140 times as a player. Ryans really began to think about his coaching path after his grandmother told him about her premonition.

The players practiced, met with the media and got into game week preparation mode on Monday. After a day off on Tuesday, they will practice again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Here's what you missed from Monday's practice and open locker room.