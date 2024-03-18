The excitement keeps building | Daily Brew

Good Monday morning to you.
This time a week ago, Danielle Hunter was a Viking. Joe Mixon was a Bengal. Denico Autry was a Titan.
It's been a wild, wild week. The Texans have made a slew of transactions, and more are on the way in the near and more distant future.
Friday afternoon they made the announcement about several signings, a trade and more, which you can read HERE.
Pro Football Hall of Famer John McClain wrote about those moves made by Executive Vice President/General Manager John McClain HERE.
Danielle Hunter's a Houston Texan now, and he's happy to be home. Here are 12 things to know about the Jamaican-born, Katy-raised pass-rusher.
Texans to the Super Bowl? That's not crazy talk, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jerome Solomon.
Our guy John Harris wrote this piece about the defensive line.