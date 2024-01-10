The Journey...and getting set for Cleveland | Daily Brew

Good morning.

It's Wednesday, but it's more like a Thursday for the Texans.

They'll practice outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center later this morning, and it'll be similar to the Thursday work they typically do, since the game is Saturday instead of Sunday.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media on Wednesday and he's adamant the Texans must play a lot better than they did against the Browns three weeks ago. Less penalties, less mistakes, a cleaner performance all around.