The Journey...and getting set for Cleveland | Daily Brew

Jan 10, 2024 at 09:29 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

demecobrew

Good morning.

It's Wednesday, but it's more like a Thursday for the Texans. 

They'll practice outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center later this morning, and it'll be similar to the Thursday work they typically do, since the game is Saturday instead of Sunday.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media on Wednesday and he's adamant the Texans must play a lot better than they did against the Browns three weeks ago. Less penalties, less mistakes, a cleaner performance all around.

Joshua Koch has **this piece** on Ryans' journey.

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander chimed in on **the importance of stopping the run**

Friendly reminder **HERE** on how to watch/listen to the game on Saturday.

I answered a few fan questions **HERE**. Among the topics: uniforms for Saturday, Tank Dell's comeback, playing the Cowboys in 2024 and more.

