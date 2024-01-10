Battle Red for playoff game? Cowboys in 2024? | Fanna Wanna Know 

Samyra Henderson: Dear Drew, How do you think the Texans are going to do in the playoff against the main man Joe Flacco and the Browns?

DD: I think the Texans are going to win. Flacco has been brilliant for Cleveland and was sublime against the Texans on Christmas Eve day.

But I think a variety of factors will make it tougher for him on Saturday.

For one, C.J. Stroud is starting for the Texans, so Houston's offense should be able to move the ball better than it did three weeks ago. In the first half of that loss, Houston's offense was on the field for six possessions. They punted on five of those, and the Browns picked off a pass on the final Texans' drive of the second quarter. The only touchdown that half came from the special teams, when Dameon Pierce broke loose for a touchdown on a kickoff return.

Also, it's looking like defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., linebacker Blake Cashman and defensive tackle Teair Tart will be able to suit up on Saturday. All three were inactive for the first go-round. A better pass rush should help all involved and make it tougher for Flacco to operate.

Evan Redd: Dear Drew, On a scale of 1-10, what is the status of Tank Dell's injury? Will he play in the playoffs if you guys win?

DD: I'm not sure about scales, but Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Dell should be ready to go when the Texans begin their offseason conditioning program this April. Dell's on the injured reserve and can't play in the playoffs.