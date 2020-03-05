The Leftovers: Positions to address in free agency and draft

Drew Dougherty is the Host of Texans TV. On a weekly basis he answers a few questions from fans in his "Dear Drew" video. The ones that he can't get to, are answered below.

Matthew Garza: Dear Drew, What will the Texans target first in free agency?

DD: I'm pretty sure you'll see the Texans look to acquire a cornerback. Several are available, and right now, the ones under contract for 2020 are Gareon Conley, Lonnie Johnson, Junior, Cornell Armstrong, Keion Crossen and Anthony Chesley. Look for Houston to also add pieces to the pass rush, receiver, running back and offensive line.

Ryan Riffel: Dear Drew, Since the Combine is over, do you see anyone that is going to get a second look by the Texans that maybe didn't have their attention?

DD: It's more a matter of guys who got eliminated from potentially joining the team. Houston, and the rest of the NFL's scouting departments already know a lot about the prospects attending the Combine. The medical examinations the players went through, though, sometimes turn up conditions/injuries, etc., that cause a team to take a player off their board. With Pro Days starting up, the Texans will continue to fine-tune their boards, but there aren't really surprises anymore.