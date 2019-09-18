The Leftovers: Protection, Weapons, Accolades and more

@CSMenzies: DearDrew: The Texans players are always doing a lot for the community. What can the fans do to support the players and the amazing efforts they are putting forth?

DD: Great question. Most of the players help the Texans out with their connections to the Houston Food Bank, the Houston Texans YMCA, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston. You should come to the Taste of the Texans event or the Running of the Bulls 5K if you want to get involved that way.

Nick Battista: Dear Drew, not a question but just got my birthday present today and got tickets to the Texans vs Falcons game. So excited especially because I live 1750 miles away.

DD: Sweet, Nick. Hope you have a lot of fun. That's Founders Day, and the Texans will induct Bob McNair in the Texans Ring of Honor. It's October 6, which is cool, because he was awarded the franchise from the NFL on that date in 1999. In Atlanta, no less.

Marcos Castelan: Dear Drew: With Carlos Hyde getting most of the snaps on Sunday, what do you think are the chances he because the number 1 back?

DD: Based on his carries and output, and the fact he's started the first two games, Hyde's been the number one back. The Texans haven't made any declarations about who the number one back is, but they definitely like the duo of Hyde and Johnson.

Simon Horne: Dear Drew, How is Joe Webb is recovering from injury ? Are you making the trip to London for week 9 game?