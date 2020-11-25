The Lions are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Lions head coach Matt Patricia on Texans DE J.J. Watt: "He's outstanding. I mean, you can put him anywhere. I think one of the things for J.J. that's always been impressive for me, is that he can play inside and outside in the pass rush and just be that disruptive. I think from that standpoint, I think as a defensive coordinator, it's fun to have those guys that you can move around and put in those different matchups. Sometimes you'll like to put them in a particular matchup inside based on the personnel that you're going against, or whether it's a quarterback that you're seeing something that you want to kind of pressure – but certainly a guy as versatile as him, as good as he's been for as long as he's been consistently with that sort of ability, it's amazing to watch."

Lions QB Matthew Stafford on Watt: "As disruptive of a player on the front as this League has seen in a long time. He's really physical in the run game. Slippery. Does a great job not only getting after the quarterback but batting footballs down and just has a great feel for the game. I've got a ton of respect for him."

Tackle Taylor Decker on Watt: "He's very physically gifted and talented. 6-5, 295. Imposing. Has short space quickness. Then on top of that, the guy's that are really talented who play real hard tend to be disruptive, and that's what you see out of him. If he can't get home on a rush, which we all know he has great pass rush ability, he's going to try and affect the play by getting his hands up. He's disruptive. He'll move inside. He'll move outside. We're expecting to see him mostly on our right, but who knows?"