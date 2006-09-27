The tight end zone

Sep 27, 2006 at 12:22 PM


this season.

Through three games,

has already set the franchise mark for touchdowns by tight ends in a season with four. The previous mark was three scores in 2002 and 2003, all of which were scored by Billy Miller. 

danials_catch081206.jpg

Today, the Texans have two ends within one of Miller's mark of three touchdown grabs in one year and 13 games still remain in this season. Both Mark Bruner and Owen Daniels have caught two touchdowns to date and enter Sunday's game with the Dolphins each looking for a scoring grab in a third consecutive game.

Not to be forgotten is Jeb Putzier, who has three grabs averaging a team-high 16 yards a reception. Both Putzier and Daniels are new to Houston this year with Putzier arriving via free agency and Daniels the draft, but this is Bruener's third season as a Texan and he had yet to score in his Houston career before catching a touchdown in

Indianapolis less than two weeks ago. The use of the tight end in

's revamped offense doesn't surprise Bruener.

"I expected the tight ends to be involved more in the offense," Bruener said. "Owen and Jeb have done an outstanding job since training camp to today showing that they can be a viable receiver for us. I'm very happy that I can be a viable receiver as well and I've been fortunate to have my number called on the goal line the past two games."

Bruener is known around the league as a blocking tight end and yet he's shown soft hands the last two games, but he thinks there may be good reason that he's been open at the goal line.

"I really think that if you look at my history I'm not a person that is typically looked at in those situations so defenses aren't really going to key on me in that aspect," Bruener said. "I think that is one of the reasons that I've been able to get so open these past two games because there really is nothing to show that they should cover me. That's a great job by our coaching staff to see that. Maybe defenses will start keying on me, I'm not quite sure, but I just want to contribute in anyway that I can and if it is catching the ball sporadically then let's do it and then let's hope they're all big plays for us."

Bruener isn't kidding about sneaking up on opponent defenses. Not only had he never scored a touchdown in a

uniform prior to this season, but he had just six receptions for the Texans entering 2006. His two scoring grabs have probably raised an eyebrow or two around the league, but Texans' offensive coordinator Troy Calhoun said that the Texans weren't looking to exploit Bruner's reputation as a blocker to grab some easy points early in the season.

"Not necessarily," Calhoun said when asked if Bruener's touchdowns were by design. "I think part of it is that's the way it's worked out and he is a superb blocker so from a defensive standpoint, that's probably where you begin with him. He's done a good job too of just getting off the line, that's not that easy to do down in that area of the field."

Whether it's by design or not, Bruner hasn't exactly been able to enjoy is scoring success this season thanks to a 0-3 start to the season. Bruner said that the only statistic that he cares about is winning.

"Everybody's done a great job of blocking their man and David (Carr)'s done a great job getting me the football a couple of times. I'm excited about that, but obviously, as I've said before, the touchdowns I've scored have been overshadowed by the outcome of the game. Great I scored, but the emotion of the game, the score of the game, is something I feel a great deal more strongly then compared to any individual accomplishment."

That's a sentiment shared by Daniels.

's rookie tight end has had instant success individually, but he would much rather trade that success for team success on the scoreboard.

"When I got in the endzone two weeks ago, there was nothing to celebrate really," Daniels said. "We were still down something like three touchdowns and same thing this past week so I haven't really had the opportunity to get real excited."

The proficiency of the tight end position is something that was to be expected in

's revamped offense. While Daniels and Putzier are not familiar with

offensive schemes of seasons gone by, Bruener can see the benefit of having another threat in the passing game.

"The role of the tight end last year, at least for me personally, they had me in pass protecting and blocking in the run game quite a bit,' Bruener said. "In this offense that we have, it's a very diversified offense especially with the number of players that are included in the passing game."

It should come as no surprise then that the success of the tight ends has equated to more opportunities for wide receivers Andre Johnson and Eric Moulds. It might not be a coincidence then that both are off to great starts with Johnson ranking among the league's elite in every major receiving category.

putzier_run081906.jpg

"Two years ago we had Billy Miller as a receiving threat and this year we have Jeb and Owen doing an outstanding job," Bruener said. "What that allows us to do is open up the middle of the field and keep teams from double-teaming Andre or Eric and  I think this approach is showing some signs of working and I think it will keep showing progress as well as we move forward."

Johnson and Moulds are not the only beneficiaries of strong tight end play. Quarterback David Carr enters this weekend as the NFL's highest rated passer. Calhoun acknowledges that a good tight end, or ends in

Houston's case, can be a nice asset for a passer.

"So often when you have a real solid tight end, especially as a route runner, there are some throws to be made when you can isolate them against backers or safeties," Calhoun said. "It's another segment of the field where you can operate and get some yards instead of working just outside the numbers. Now you work inside the hashes and often they are a bigger body, which means a bigger target. It gives you a chance to be a little more complete in what you're doing from an attack standpoint."

Although Bruner is known for blocking, Putzier for stretching the field and Daniels, a combination of both, look for the trio to contribute in every aspect of

's offense for the remainder of the season.[

blank_blue.jpg

](http://store.houstontexans.com/family/index.jsp?categoryId=2237490&clickid=mainnavgeartxt)

"They have some strengths, certainly," Calhoun said of his tight ends. "I think they work together well. There's probably a fairly defined role for each and yet as you play through the course of an entire season, you play 16 games, they're all going to need to contribute in different ways. But you're always looking for mismatches that you can exploit."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising