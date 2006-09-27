The tight end zone

"I expected the tight ends to be involved more in the offense," Bruener said. "Owen and Jeb have done an outstanding job since training camp to today showing that they can be a viable receiver for us. I'm very happy that I can be a viable receiver as well and I've been fortunate to have my number called on the goal line the past two games."

"I really think that if you look at my history I'm not a person that is typically looked at in those situations so defenses aren't really going to key on me in that aspect," Bruener said. "I think that is one of the reasons that I've been able to get so open these past two games because there really is nothing to show that they should cover me. That's a great job by our coaching staff to see that. Maybe defenses will start keying on me, I'm not quite sure, but I just want to contribute in anyway that I can and if it is catching the ball sporadically then let's do it and then let's hope they're all big plays for us."