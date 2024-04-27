Tight end is the pick: Texans select Ohio State's Cade Stover in 4th round

The Texans are reuniting a potent Ohio State pitch-and-catch combination.

Houston selected TE Cade Stover in the fourth round of Saturday's NFL Draft, which means he'll be teammates again with Texans QB C.J. Stroud.

The pick was Philadelphia's at 123rd overall, and the Texans acquired it in exchange for their fourth-rounder, which was 127th overall, and a fifth-rounder in 2025. The Texans still have Buffalo's fifth-round selection that was acquired in the trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"I'm just excited to help this team any way I can," Stover said. "I feel like I'm battle-tested and I'm ready to go."

Stover, who is 6-4 and weighs 247 pounds, caught 82 passes for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns in his time with the Buckeyes. He played with Stroud in 2021 and 2022.

"It's just such an honor to play with C.J. again," Stover said. "He's an awesome human and even a better teammate. They've got something special going on down there."

Last season he registered career highs with 41 receptions for 576 yards, and also equaled a career-best with five touchdown catches.