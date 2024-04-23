 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Today's the Day: new uniforms are here | Daily Brew

Apr 23, 2024 at 09:13 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewsunrise

It's here.

For the first time in franchise history, the Texans are unveiling new uniforms. It's a process that took multiple years and involved thousands of people--maybe even you--along the way.

Longtime NFL Columnist John McClain took us back a bit to the early days of the franchise. This is a cool piece on the first uniform unveiling.

The Houston Chronicle's Matt Young wrote a bit about the H-Town Blue color and its history in the city.

In football news, running back Dare Ogunbowale re-signed with the Texans yesterday.

One of my favorite highlights of his from last season was this destructive hit on a kickoff return.

But his most famous work last year came on this field goal...

Remember: the Texans have 16 picks, combined, this year and next in the NFL Draft.

