Tom Savage moves forward, but with key memory

think it's been a pretty big difference for myself from a confidence standpoint and being around the guys and understanding schemes and what we're trying to do."

Hoyer wasn't with the Texans last year, but he's been impressed with Savage too.

"I've been a second-year guy in this system," Hoyer said. "It really asks a lot of the quarterback. I think he's made, from what I've seen on the cut-ups of film from last year to where he is now, to having conversations with him, his knowledge of the offense has gotten so much better."

Savage explained how his knowledge has grown.

"I think this year I'm putting a lot more work in with the film aspect of it," Savage said. "Last year, I was just trying to study the plays and figure out what everyone was doing and where everyone was supposed to be. Now that I know that, I think being able to understand tendencies. I still got to be able to anticipate things better and throw the ball quicker."