Top 3 picks were watched closely on 1st day

May 08, 2015 at 12:54 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

For Kevin Johnson, Benardrick McKinney and Jaelen Strong, Friday was about actions, not words.

The respective first, second and third round draft picks of the Texans last weekend had the eyes of head coach Bill O'Brien and the rest of the Houston staff on them for the first practice as a professional.

"We have high expectations for the guys that we've drafted, especially those first three draft picks," O'Brien said. "We certainly have high expectations for those guys, but we know that each guy is a little bit different in how they'll take the information and be able to perform on the field."

For Johnson, a cornerback out of Wake Forest, his goal for the weekend was simple.

"I just want to be coachable," Johnson said. "I'm excited to come out here and work hard. I'm just trying to fit in where I fit in."

McKinney, meanwhile, echoed the sentiments of Johnson.

"Just help the team out and just progress as a teammate and just help out wherever I can do," the former Mississippi State linebacker said. "Just try to get better as a player and as a teammate."

Strong, a wide receiver from Arizona State, said Friday was a day for "soaking up all the information" and felt "blessed" to be at the first day of practice.

On Saturday, rookie minicamp continues at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Rookie Minicamp Day 1

Rookie Minicamp Day 1

Advertising