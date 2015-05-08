Top 3 picks were watched closely on 1st day

For Johnson, a cornerback out of Wake Forest, his goal for the weekend was simple.

"I just want to be coachable," Johnson said. "I'm excited to come out here and work hard. I'm just trying to fit in where I fit in."

McKinney, meanwhile, echoed the sentiments of Johnson.

"Just help the team out and just progress as a teammate and just help out wherever I can do," the former Mississippi State linebacker said. "Just try to get better as a player and as a teammate."

Strong, a wide receiver from Arizona State, said Friday was a day for "soaking up all the information" and felt "blessed" to be at the first day of practice.