Trade Recap, Round 1 Pick 13 Overall | 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:13 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Eagles trade: Picks 15, 124, 162, 166

The Texans trade: Picks 13

Click here to join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.

Related Content

news

The Houston Texans select Kenyon Green in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select OL Kenyon Green from Texas A&M.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 1

The Houston Texans Day 1 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

The Houston Texans select Derek Stingley Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DB Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU.

news

OL or CB at 3? | FINAL Mock Draft Tracker

By the slimmest of margins, the mock drafts from around the internet have the Texans taking an offensive lineman instead of a cornerback at third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

13th Pick Split Between 2 Defenders | FINAL Mock Draft Tracker

With the second of their two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the experts are divided on who the Texans will take at 13th overall.

news

How to Watch, Listen and Follow the 2022 NFL Draft

Tune in for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 as the Texans introduce their new Draft Class.

news

Harris 100 | Mock Draft 2.0

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris makes his predictions for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Shares Insight on Texans Draft

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network huddled with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty in Las Vegas. The Draft Expert gave some opinions on Houston's first-round possibilities, the running backs and receivers available, and the future of QB Davis Mills.

news

Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

With Monday's trade between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Texans now have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

6 Emerge as Possibilities at 3rd Overall | Mock Draft Tracker

With just over a week before the 2022 NFL Draft, the experts are divided on who they think the Texans will take third overall. Six names have become the most-mocked to Houston.

news

Top prospect primer – from the beat reporters | Daily Brew

You've read and heard plenty from NFL Draft experts on the top prospects. Well, let's read what the beat writers who covered these guys in college have to say about them.

Advertising