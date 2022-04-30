Trade Recap, Round 2 Pick 44 Overall | 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 07:28 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Browns trade: Pick 44

The Texans trade: Picks 68, 108, 124

