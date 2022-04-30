Trade Recap, Round 2 Pick 44 Overall | 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns trade: Pick 44
The Texans trade: Picks 68, 108, 124
LB Christian Harris of Alabama is connected with his fellow rookies in some interesting ways, and he's excited to play in Lovie Smith's defense.
With the 75th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select LB Christian Harris from Alabama.
The Houston Texans traded up to Round 3 Pick 75 from the Denver Broncos.
Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre was drafted in the second round at 37th overall by the Houston Texans.
With the 44th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select WR John Metchie III from Alabama.
With the 37th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DB Jalen Pitre from Baylor.
The Houston Texans Day 2 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Tune in for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 as the Texans introduce their new Draft Class.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris analyses the Texans 2022 round 1 draft picks: Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green.
So, 32 players are off the board after a fairly eventful evening in the 2022 NFL Draft. Who's left?