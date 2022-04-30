Trade Recap, Round 5 Pick 150 Overall | 2022 NFL Draft

The Bears trade: Pick 150
The Texans trade: Picks 166, 207
Florida Gators RB Dameon Pierce is elated to be a Texan, and described his punishing running style.
With the 107th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select RB Dameon Pierce from Florida.
The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris analyzes the Texans 2022 Round 2 Draft Picks: Jalen Pitre, John Metchie III and Christian Harris.
Heading into Day 3, there are always a few big names that fell into Saturday. Here are a few to watch on Saturday.
After a pair of Friday trades, the Texans have five picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft.
LB Christian Harris of Alabama is connected with his fellow rookies in some interesting ways, and he's excited to play in Lovie Smith's defense.
With the 75th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select LB Christian Harris from Alabama.
The Houston Texans traded up to Round 3 Pick 75 from the Denver Broncos.
Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre was drafted in the second round at 37th overall by the Houston Texans.