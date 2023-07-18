Training camp, Battle Red helmets, The Bachelor talk | Daily Brew

This Tuesday edition of Daily Brew is scalding hot, much like the triple-digit temperatures in and around the country. I've got my top takeaways from the Texans home game theme announcement, plus Bachelor talk (don't roll your eyes) but training camp is top of mind these days, so let's start there.
Can you believe camp is starting around the country? The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, who host Detroit in the annual primetime kickoff game on September 7, are one of nine teams with rookies reporting today, along with Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami, New Orleans, the New York Giants and San Francisco.
The New York Jets, with rookies and veterans reporting on July 19, and Cleveland Browns, with rookies reporting on July 19 and veterans reporting on July 21, will be the first two clubs with their entire teams on-site. The two teams are scheduled to meet in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game on August 3. And Hard Knocks will be along for the ride.
The Texans, like most of the rest of the clubs, will have veterans report on Tuesday, July 25. The first practice takes place Wednesday, July 26 with the first practice open to fans on Friday.
Second-year offensive lineman Kenyon Green is excited for the 2023 season after working to get stronger physically and improve the mental aspect of his game.
The Texans announced their home game themes on Monday. Big takeaways:
1. The team will wear their Battle Red helmet three times (the max number allowed by the league) during the season. The official Battle Red Day game is Sunday, Nov. 26 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
2. The Texans annual Legends Homecoming game is set for the same game (Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh) as the J.J. Watt Ring of Honor ceremony. Seeing all the former Texans in attendance for Watt's name being placed in the rafters will be a fun memory this season.
3. The Texans will close out the season at home with a new theme, Reppin' H-Town on Sunday, Dec. 31 in celebration of H-Town culture.
Other Texans Talk:
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil on DeMeco Ryans’ ‘energy’ C.J. Stroud ‘already a leader,’ tandem with Tytus Howard ‘Keep sleeping’
AFC South news
The big news in the AFC South this week was, of course, DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Tennessee Titans.
Check out this graphic that made the rounds on Twitter yesterday:
And finally…
Remember when The Bachelor filmed an episode at NRG Stadium with TORO, Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill?
Well, the series announced its upcoming ‘Golden Bachelor’ spinoff with 71-year-old Gerry Turner, an Indiana native and pickleball aficionado. Turner would be the first senior citizen and 28th Bachelor in the franchise's history. Who doesn't feel old now?