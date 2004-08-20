Training Camp Central

**
Audio: Capers (8/17) | Bruener (8/17) | Capers (8/16) | Wiegert (8/16) | Carr (8/14) | Glenn (8/14) | Capers (8/12) | Capers (8/11) | Payne (8/11) | Pitts (8/11) | Capers (8/9) | Capers (8/6) | Sharper (8/6) | Wade (8/6) | Capers (8/5) | Carr (8/5) | Walker (8/5) | Capers (8/2) | Robinson (8/1) | Walker (8/1) | Capers (7/31) | Davis (7/31) | Payne (7/31)
Video:LBs improving (8/20) | Texans pump up the volume (8/18) | Capers reviews Cowboys (8/15) | Texans 18, Cowboys 0 | Capers post-game (8/14) | Carr's solid start (8/14) | Robinson's debut (8/14) | Camp highlights (8/12)| *Texans-'Fins scrimmage (8/7) | Capers post-game (8/7) | Hollings steps up (8/7) | Dolphins hit town (8/6) | Carr (8/6) | Robinson/Babin (8/6) | Wade (8/6) | Two-minute drill (8/6) | Monday evening (8/2) | Monday morning (8/2) | Butkus (8/2) | Smith (8/2) | Beating the heat (8/1) | Opening day (7/31) *| Capers (7/31) | Carr (7/31) | Davis (7/31) | Conditioning test (7/30) | Arrival (7/29)
Thursday night was the last night practice of training camp for the Texans and the last practice open to the public.
Running back Domanick Davis(ankle) and tight end Jabari Holloway(groin) did not practice. Davis is doubtful for Saturday's game at Pittsburgh.
"He's making progress," Capers said. "I would say he'll be doubtful for this week but hopefully he'll be able to get a few practices in next week and hopefully we'll see him some in the Denver game."
Defensive linemen Seth Payneand Junior Ioanepracticed lightly.
One Texan who will get his first chance at game action Saturday against the Steelers will be Zach Wiegert. Wiegert will start the game.
Capers canceled Thursday morning's practice to give his players a well-deserved break. In fact, he took them to the movies.
"I saw a little bit more zip to them when they were getting on the bus to go to that movie," Capers said. "It's a long season. We're in our third year. We've got more guys that have been through our system; they understand what we're looking for. One thing I've never questioned with this group right here is they've got the right work ethic. They've got the right attitude."
The Texans break camp Monday and resume their normal game week schedule for their third preseason game, a road date with the Broncos on Aug. 27. That's when you can expect the most action for the starters.
All NFL teams must cut to 65 players by August 31. The Texans wrap up their preseason on Thursday, September 2, at home against Tampa Bay. The final cutdown to 53 players must be made by September 5. Practice squads, which have been increased from five to eight players, can be established the following day. Then it's onto preparations for the regular season opener against the Chargers.