Training Camp Eve, position breakdowns and Whataburger goes to Vegas | Daily Brew

Boys and girls, grab your large thermos filled with the caffeinated beverage of your choice. Training camp kicks off in less than 24 hours…

Andre Johnson, who has seen his share of training camps, has high hopes for DeMeco Ryans this year and also offers some sage advice for rookies.

"I think everybody's excited," Johnson said. "Just being around in the city of Houston hearing people talk about it and the excitement around it. Football has become very popular in Houston. I think we have a great chance at accomplishing some great things in his first year. I would just tell people, 'Don't be surprised."

Check out the rest of his interview with Marc Vandermeer here.