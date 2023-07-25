Training Camp Eve, position breakdowns and Whataburger goes to Vegas | Daily Brew

Boys and girls, grab your large thermos filled with the caffeinated beverage of your choice. Training camp kicks off in less than 24 hours…
Andre Johnson, who has seen his share of training camps, has high hopes for DeMeco Ryans this year and also offers some sage advice for rookies.
"I think everybody's excited," Johnson said. "Just being around in the city of Houston hearing people talk about it and the excitement around it. Football has become very popular in Houston. I think we have a great chance at accomplishing some great things in his first year. I would just tell people, 'Don't be surprised."
Check out the rest of his interview with Marc Vandermeer here.
CBS announced its broadcast teams for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Last week, I had a chance to catch up with Aditi Kinkhabwala, who will be on the sidelines in Baltimore for the Texans season opener against the Ravens.
The Texans made a roster move Monday, adding seven-veteran TE Eric Tomlinson to the squad. Tomlinson appeared in 17 games with 12 starts last year as a Denver Bronco.
The latest in the John Harris Position Breakdown series features the defensive backs. Find out what the expectations are for the Texans cornerbacks and safeties.
Harris will be on Texans Radio and Sports Radio 610 giving his perspective of each day's practice. "Texans Training Camp Live" airs weekdays 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. beginning Wednesday.
And finally,
Whataburger fans, rejoice!
The Texas favorite is opening a new two-story restaurant on the Las Vegas strip. And like Vegas, the city that never sleeps, neither will Whataburger. It will be open 24/7.