Position Breakdowns: Defensive Backs

#25 Grayland Arnold (4th NFL season) - 2021 FA signing

2022 stats - eight games - three tackles

Arnold's early injury kept him from being more of a contributor on the defense in 2022. He was brought back from IR and was active for eight games, contributing on special teams in those games. He was fully healthy during OTA/minicamps and it showed in how well he was moving and reacting in coverage. He's made his mark on special teams but he'll be in the mix in the secondary, for certain.

#29 M.J. Stewart(6th NFL season) - 2022 FA signing, 2023 re-signing

2022 stats - 17 games - 41 tackles, two FR, 1.0 TFL

As the 2022 season wore on, Stewart was rewarded with more and more playing time on defense and it was his tipped ball that Tremon Smith intercepted at Dallas. Stewart was a rock star on special teams all year long and his play at safety improved significantly as the season progressed. He re-signed with the Texans and he's the perfect player in this locker room - he's seen some things, he's been around, if you catch my drift. Stewart didn't have a great preseason last year, but he more than made up for that throughout the regular season. He's an invaluable piece for this team in 2023 and beyond.

#30 Ka'dar Hollman(5th NFL season) - 2023 FA Signing

2022 season - Practice squad throughout the season (ATL/MIA/SF)

Hollman rejoined the Texans this offseason after he was originally traded to the Texans in 2021. He was not retained that season but fought his way back to H-Town this offseason. That journey back to Houston seemed to really create a chip, a good one, on Hollman's shoulder. Focused and driven, with size and speed, Hollman, a former walk-on in college, knows nothing is given and it's all earned. He's ready to earn it this 2023 preseason.

#36 Brandon Hill (Rookie) - 2023 7th round selection

2022 stats (at Pitt) - 67 tackles, 0.5 TFL, two PBU, one FR (one scoop 'n score)