Training Camp schedule unveiled, Texans predicted to make All-Rookie team | Daily Brew

Jun 29, 2023 at 09:57 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB Dell

This Thursday Daily Brew brings you very early All-Rookie predictions that include a pair of Houston Texans players, Dameon Pierce looks towards Year 2 in a new offense and more, but first…

The Texans officially released their full training camp schedule with eight open dates for fans to get a first glimpse of the 2023 team under Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Texans training camp officially begins Wednesday, July 26 with the first open practice on July 28.

Tickets, which are free, will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.

What you need to know about 2023 Texans Training Camp

How to get free tickets to Houston Texans Training Camp 2023

Training Camp FAQs

The NFL also announced training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams. The Texans will report for camp on Tuesday, July 25.

To get you ready for camp, check out my latest podcast with Sports Radio 610’s Brandon Scott. We preview the burning questions heading into training camp and recap our observations on DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, the rookies and more from OTAs and veteran minicamp.

Rookies to watch

It's never too early to make any NFL predictions, so NFL.com released its list of players projected to have a campaign worthy of being named to the 2023 All-Rookie team. Will Anderson Jr. makes the Defensive Rookie list while WR/Return specialist Tank Dell is predicted to make the special teams list.

On Anderson:

"The highly regarded edge rusher faces a tall task to meet expectations. Though he won't be the biggest defensive end in the league, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound Anderson can convert speed to power and use his length effectively from a three-point stance. He'll be a true force as a rookie under head coach DeMeco Ryans if he's able to mix up his pass-rush moves and consistently turn the corner."

On Dell:
"The wide receiver will likely be a factor on offense in Year 1 with the Texans, but he could also land on all-rookie squads as a returner, having handled such duties throughout his three college seasons with Houston. Willing to head directly up field after securing the ball, Dell uses his quick feet and fearlessness to explode through holes and fight through arm tackles."

Texans Duo Among NFL.com All-Rookie Team Projections

How Will Texans' Revamped Offense Impact RB Dameon Pierce?

And in other news…

Don't always trust what you buy on Facebook marketplace! One woman accidentally learned that the dining room chairs she bought were, in fact, stolen.

From a McDonald's in South Georgia.

She documented her hilarious discovery on TikTok, a literal steal at four chairs for $100.

website_TexansPodcast_DeepSlant

Deepi Sidhu talks to current and former players about their lives, focusing on lifestyle, Houston and pop culture.

Listen Now

Related Content

news

Remembering Ryan Mallett, J.J. Watt and Case Keenum reminisce, plus Buc-ee's is where?| Daily Brew

Daily Brew brings you the latest on the tragic passing of Ryan Mallett, revisits old football celebrations and highlights with J.J. Watt and Case Keenum and gives a glimpse of rookie Tank Dell getting ready for training camp.

news

Texans training staff put to the test, top slot defenders, Hard Knocks | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans training staff tells a harrowing story of team paramedic Brad Wilson suffering cardiac arrest on the road, the Texans have a pair of the NFL's top slot defenders and is Hard Knocks headed for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

news

Will Anderson signs, 99 Days of Watt, GMA arrives in Houston | Daily Brew

This Monday Daily Brew will get you ready for your week with a J.J. Watt-sized countdown to the regular season, a GMA appearance from Owen Daniels, what you missed at a dodgeball tournament filled with current and former Houston Texans and more.

news

Stories of DeMeco Ryans, Top All-Time Texans, burger wars | Daily Brew

Former Texans share their favorite DeMeco Ryans memories, C.J. Stroud is friends with Alex Bregman, plus the NBA Draft creates a burger controversy in Friday's Daily Brew.

news

Burning questions: Is Derek Stingley Jr. poised for a breakout season, plus what's with this HEAT?| Daily Brew

Derek Stingley Jr. looks forward to a big Year 2, players joke about the Houston heat and a social media cage fight for the ages in Thursday's Daily Brew.

news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.

news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.

news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.

news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.

news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.

news

Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

The Texans wrapped up their offseason conditioning program Wednesday with the final Veteran Minicamp. Also, Mike Leach is headed to a Hall of Fame, and some delicious 1990's tidbits are on the menu.

Advertising