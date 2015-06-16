Tropical Storm Bill makes Bill O'Brien change plans

Jun 16, 2015 at 05:32 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Bill was changed by Bill.

Head coach Bill O'Brien had to alter the team's schdedule on Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Bill.

The Texans were scheduled to start their Tuesday minicamp practice at 10:30 a.m. But because of the fear of afternoon flooding, O'Brien moved it a couple hours ahead to 8 a.m.

"I'm certainly not a meteorologist," O'Brien said. "I try to be a football coach. When I looked at the radar, it looked like this thing was coming pretty quickly. So I felt like we needed to get good work in, so what I told the players was be on the alert this afternoon."

Safety was the first order of business, in O'Brien's mind.

"They're done for the day now," O'Brien said. "I want them to get home in case the rain really hits us so they're home and not having to drive through a potential flood."

The Texans are scheduled to practice again on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Tuesday they were indoors there. O'Brien said the team will be updated on any schedule changes, and he told them to "be on alert".

O'Brien, general manager Rick Smith, vice president of football operations Doug West, and director of security Emmett Baylor all get the messages to the players when situations like the storm arise.

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davis Mills details what must change for Texans to win

Following a Week 4 home defeat to the Chargers, Texans QB Davis Mills explained what he and the offense must do get a victory.

news

"We can't do it without our fans": Lovie Smith on important Fourth Phase

The 2022 Texans Schedule is out, and Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed specifically to the role Texans fans will play in helping the team win at NRG Stadium and on the road.

news

"I'm Pumped": Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts on 2022 Schedule

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith shared his thoughts on the 2022 regular season schedule, which was announced on Thursday evening.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 3

The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 2

The Houston Texans Day 2 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 1

The Houston Texans Day 1 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

With Monday's trade between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Texans now have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Offensive Linemen Can Be "Playmakers as Well"

If the Houston Texans are to improve offensively, they'll get better up front. Playmakers on the offensive line will help that happen.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.

Advertising