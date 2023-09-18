Turning points and C.J. Stroud's big day | Daily Brew

There is much to digest, discern, discard and discuss after yesterday's loss to the Colts.
Our very own John Harris pinpoints the big plays that swung the game in favor of Indy, and some of the plays the Texans made that provide some hope for the future.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud entered the game in some pain, got sacked six times, and still managed to throw for nearly 400 yards, two touchdowns and not get picked off. Deepi Sidhu has MORE.
Stroud's favorite target Sunday was Nico Collins. The third-year wide receiver followed up last week's career-best 80-yard game...with 146 yards and a scoring grab.
His seven catches, in order, went for 28, eight, 24, 20, 25, 32 and nine yards. That was good for a nice 20.9 yard average. The 8-yarder was the touchdown.
Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle detailed what was learned after the Texans' second loss of 2023.
Tank Dell scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.
Wide receiver John Metchie, III was active and caught his first NFL pass on Sunday. Very cool moment to see him back on the football field. John McClain of SportsRadio 610 wrote more about it.
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on Sunday's outcome.
And now, it's on to Jacksonville.