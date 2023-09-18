Turning points and C.J. Stroud's big day | Daily Brew

Sep 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewdayaftercolts

There is much to digest, discern, discard and discuss after yesterday's loss to the Colts.

Our very own John Harris pinpoints the big plays that swung the game in favor of Indy, and some of the plays the Texans made that provide some hope for the future.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud entered the game in some pain, got sacked six times, and still managed to throw for nearly 400 yards, two touchdowns and not get picked off. Deepi Sidhu has MORE.

Stroud's favorite target Sunday was Nico Collins. The third-year wide receiver followed up last week's career-best 80-yard game...with 146 yards and a scoring grab.

His seven catches, in order, went for 28, eight, 24, 20, 25, 32 and nine yards. That was good for a nice 20.9 yard average. The 8-yarder was the touchdown.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle detailed what was learned after the Texans' second loss of 2023.

Tank Dell scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.

Wide receiver John Metchie, III was active and caught his first NFL pass on Sunday. Very cool moment to see him back on the football field. John McClain of SportsRadio 610 wrote more about it.

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on Sunday's outcome.

And now, it's on to Jacksonville.

Related Content

news

Huge Crowd, High Schools and the Horseshoe | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on the weekend's game against the Colts and much more.
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
news

Volume up, C.J. Stroud's early grade, "Hair on Fire" | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are hoping for a loud crowd in Sunday's opener at NRG Stadium, and QB C.J. Stroud graded out favorably in his NFL debut. 
news

Positives from Baltimore, gearing up for Indy, AI robots | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take one last look at Baltimore film before turning the page to Indianapolis, plus AI robots were watching the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

What went down in Baltimore? | Daily Brew

 The Houston Texans begin their second week of the regular season with a look back at what happened Sunday at Baltimore, and a sneak peak ahead of this weekend's opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
news

The Opener, Uniform FAQs, the Legends | Daily Brew

Vandermeer shares his thoughts leading up to Week 1 in Baltimore 
news

A new Texans hype video, J.J. Watt comes home, Peyton Manning's new Olympics promo | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans released a new hype video, DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud discuss Sunday's game at Baltimore, plus Peyton Manning crushes every commercial he makes. 
news

Depth chart discussion, Will Anderson, Jr. & "pressure"  | Daily Brew

The depth chart is out, Will Anderson, Jr. and the idea of "pressure" and a Jalen Pitre initiative off the field dominate this morning's Daily Brew.
news

The debut of C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans and a new Texans Radio show | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans got after it, laboring on Labor Day, getting in their first practice as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

4 uniforms in 2024 & J.J. Watt on bongos for Jimmy Buffett? | Daily Brew

Game week is finally here! Plus, more on the Texans uniform changes to come...and J.J. Watt once played the bongos for Jimmy Buffett. 
news

Season Premiere and Labor Day Weekend Ramp-up | Daily Brew

Vandermeer talks Season Premiere and ramping up for the long Labor Day Weekend ahead
Advertising