Two fans from Mexico win trip Texans Draft Party in Houston

Two lucky Texans fans won the ultimate NFL Draft party experience in Houston on Thursday night. The Houston Texans and United Airlines teamed up to fly in fans from Mexico to attend the 2023 Texans Draft Party presented by Modelo at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. The winners celebrated the Texans first-round selections with Somos Texans items, exclusive merchandise, including Houston Texans x Sacrifice Street Wear and a 'The Pick Is In' t-shirt, among other cool giveaways.

A member of the fan club in Mexico, Jorge Luis Cendejaz Soto has cheered on the Texans since the expansion team's start in 2002. He frequently visits family in Houston and celebrated with a reunion at the Draft Party.

"The first NFL game I attended was in 2002 at the inaugural season of the Houston Texans, and the feeling, vibe and atmosphere of the then Reliant Stadium captivated me in such a way that I have been a fan of the Houston Texans ever since," he said.

Winner Erika Vejar also brought family members for her highly anticipated Draft Party experience. Vejar's family, which includes her boys, loves the sport of football and the Texans.

"In Mexico we were founders of a FLAG team and we call it the Texans," Vejar said. "Currently, my two sons play this beautiful sport of which we are fans."