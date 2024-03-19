 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Uniform leak, Tank Dell update, Draft picks | Daily Brew

Mar 19, 2024 at 12:41 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Monday was pretty interesting in Texansland.

On social media yesterday afternoon, someone leaked a photo of a model in one of the new Texans uniform combos. So a few hours later, Chair/CEO Cal McNair countered the leak with the photo below.

April's going to be fun.

Elsewhere, Tank Dell is looking slick in that uniform above. I spoke with him last week and found out how his rehab from a leg injury is progressing.

The guy in front of him in the photo, Nico Collins, is celebrating his 25th birthday today.

In case you were wondering, here are the exact overall selections the Texans currently have in the 2024 NFL Draft. They've been adjusted after the three trades made by the team last week.

