UPDATE: Texans now have these 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft.

After some trades last week, the Texans have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Houston dealt the 23rd overall selection a seventh-rounder to the Vikings in exchange for Minnesota's second round pick this year (42nd overall) and second round pick next year, plus a sixth-rounder this year.

The Texans also sent a 2024 seventh-rounder to Cincinnati in exchange for running back Joe Mixon, and dealt defensive tackle Maliek Collins to the 49ers for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The NFL recently awarded compensatory picks, so the overall draft order for all seven rounds is now set.

Houston has two second-round selections, a pair of fourth-rounders, and two seventh-round picks.

Of the eight picks, only three are the Texans' original ones.