UPDATE: Texans now have these 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft.

After some trades last week, the Texans have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Houston dealt the 23rd overall selection a seventh-rounder to the Vikings in exchange for Minnesota's second round pick this year (42nd overall) and second round pick next year, plus a sixth-rounder this year.
The Texans also sent a 2024 seventh-rounder to Cincinnati in exchange for running back Joe Mixon, and dealt defensive tackle Maliek Collins to the 49ers for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The NFL recently awarded compensatory picks, so the overall draft order for all seven rounds is now set.
Houston has two second-round selections, a pair of fourth-rounders, and two seventh-round picks.
Of the eight picks, only three are the Texans' original ones.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday evening, April 25 in Detroit.
|ROUND
|OVERALL SELECTION
|2
|42ND (FROM MINNESOTA)
|2
|59TH
|3
|86TH (FROM PHILADELPHIA)
|4
|123RD (FROM CLEVELAND)
|4
|127TH
|6
|188TH (FROM MINNESOTA)
|7
|238TH (FROM NEW ORLEANS)
|7
|247TH