VanderBlog: Learn and Move On 

This is where I really come in handy. Having lived, breathed and personally called every preseason game in the history of the franchise, I can tell you that any performance this time of year is never as good or bad as you think it is.

Yes, the Texans 28-3 defeat at the hands of the Dolphins will put plenty of items on the to-do list of DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff. But there were also some encouraging and exciting moments that could provide a great glimpse of things to come.

The thing about preseason games is that once a bunch of the starters check out, you never know how the universe would have changed had they stayed in.

No one wants to give up 200+ rushing yards through all layers of the depth chart. But there's also no game-planning and no true way project what happened into a regular season context.