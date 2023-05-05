Veteran o-lineman Shaq Mason "happy" to be a Texan

Shaq Mason's been a starting guard in the NFL for the last eight years. He won a pair of Super Bowl rings with the Patriots before moving on to the Buccaneers last year. Mason was traded from Tampa Bay to the Texans earlier this spring.

He's seen a lot. But he really likes what he sees in Houston.

"I was happy when I found out it was here," Mason said. "It was a happy feeling knowing that I would be here. I knew the system they were going to be running. New coach with a lot of energy. I think it was a perfect fit for me."

Mason joins an offensive line anchored by tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard, with 2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green at left guard. Mason brings experience, knowledge, and athleticism to the unit up front, and is excited about his role in an offense coordinated by Bobby Slowik.

"Should be a lot more fun, honestly," Mason said. I get to run a little more, sprint off the ball. It should be fun. I view myself as an athletic guard so just getting out, running a lot more."

Mason's also been impressed with Green's professionalism and desire to imrove.

"Kenyon, he picks my brain a lot," Mason said. "We've been talking. He's been asking me things here and there. I one thing I know is that he cares. That's a big thing coming from a guy that young. He cares about his craft. He cares about studying. He doesn't want to mess anything up. That's a lot coming from a young guy."

Mason and the Texans have been working out at NRG Stadium and on the practice fields at the Houston Methodist Training Center during Phase II of the offseason conditioning program.

