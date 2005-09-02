EDITOR'S NOTE:Texans fan Alan J. Burge will continue to write a "Voice of the Fan" column throughout the 2005 season. His latest installment is below. Alan's views do not necessarily reflect the views of the organization.

Now what?

Like many of you, I'm glad that preseason is finally over, but needless to say fans are very concerned about what lies ahead. Fans are concerned because if preseason is any indication, we have no clue what kind of a team we will have this season.

In the first two games we saw glimpses of a competent first-team offense in very limited duty. In the last two games, we saw ineptness at best in more extended action.

It's pointless to waste a lot of time and energy trying to figure out what happened against Tampa. We'll leave that up to the coaches, players and the Friday morning quarterbacks. But last night I did something I've never done before during a Texans television broadcast. When it hit 31-0, I turned it off.

The Texans offense has stunk it up in the last two games. David Carr and the receivers appear to be reading from different playbooks. Carr has thrown four interceptions in his last 24 attempts. With the exception of the first half against Dallas there has been no pass rush. The Texans' offensive line was dominated by the Bucs. Texans fans are confused and frustrated. Heck, the players look confused and frustrated.

The "it's only preseason" mantra doesn't fly any more. The embarrassment in Tampa tells me there are some basic and fundamental problems that need to be rectified pronto or else we are in for a long season.

But if you're looking for something to hold on to, two years ago, the Texans finished 1-3 in preseason and lost 34-3 in their final preseason game at Tampa which was very reminiscent of last night's debacle. Then on the opening week of regular season, they go out and beat Miami on the road.

About the only other encouraging sign from the Tampa game is that Jabar Gaffney appears to be as good as new after seeing his first action of the season.

It's hard to be optimistic at this point so cross your fingers and hope for the best at Buffalo. It's about all a frustrated fan can do.