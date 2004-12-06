Voice of the Fan

Enberg's partner Dan Dierdorf almost sounded apologetic a few minutes later when he invoked the "it's only their third year" comment about the Texans, going on to say "Dom Capers has this team on the right track." That's reassuring.

Whether the Texans are on the right track will be hotly debated from now until they once again post a winning record. One thing I know for sure is that they've been blown out in their last three road games to the tune of 109-34.

What's troublesome is that consistency with this team seems to be evolving into a home-road phenomenon. If this team doesn't have the home crowd behind them, they are developing some bad habits when things don't go their way on the road.

David Carr was not sharp on Sunday and had one of his worst games in recent memory. He looked uncomfortable, he was inaccurate, and he forced throws into double and triple coverage. Not surprisingly, he threw two picks, one being a huge momentum shifter that spoiled a nice interception by Dunta Robinson just before half.

Carr has thrown no touchdowns and five interceptions in his last three road games. Quick: When was Carr's last touchdown pass on the road? If you guessed two months ago - to Jabar Gaffney in the second quarter at Tennessee - you are correct.

But if you listen to the Houston Chronicle's Richard Justice, we are supposed to step back and remind ourselves that David Carr has started a mere 39 NFL games and that he's only 25 years old and that he's not nearly as good as he's going to be. For the record, Drew Brees is also 25 years old and has the same number of starts in the NFL as Carr. Granted, the Texans don't have a LaDainian Tomlinson in the backfield or an Antonio Gates at tight end, but the Chargers don't have Andre Johnson at wide receiver.

Carr is improving but he still hasn't taken the career leap that makes him an upper echelon QB. While he's ranked ninth in the league in passing yards, he is in the middle of the pack (15th) in passer rating, and in the bottom half of the league (20th) in passing touchdowns.

Despite all this negativity, things didn't look all that bad in the first half on Sunday. The offensive line looked much better in the first half compared to past road games, but again, the Texans offense went into hibernation with only 48 net yards in the second half. But this loss wasn't just the fault of David Carr and the offense. Or the officials.

I don't know about you, but for a while in the third quarter, I felt like I was watching a low budget beer commercial reality show.

The Jets scorched the Texans defense for 153 rushing yards in the second half. The 210 rushing yards allowed by the Texans was their worst performance against the run since the Redskins game in '02 and the Cincinnati game in '03. Add to that the fact that the Texans defense can't generate a semblance of a pass rush (again) and it's a recipe for a long afternoon.

"But this is all due to growing pains because we're young," you say.

"No we're not," I say. At least on defense we're not.

To wit:

Walker - 10th season

Payne - 8th season

Smith - 5th season

Babin - 1st season

Foreman - 6th season (Polk – 5th season)

Sharper - 8th season

Wong - 7th season

Glenn – 11th season

Robinson – 1st season

Coleman – 9th season

Earl – 1st season

This is a veteran defensive unit. Yes the Texans start three rookies on defense but the one at the highest-risk position is making a strong bid for defensive Rookie of the Year. The other two, Babin and Earl, are in a great environment to learn considering all the veteran talent around them. It would be different if we had a bunch of second and third year players out there. We don't.