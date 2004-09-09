Voice of the Fan

At last, the 2004 regular season is upon us and if you're reading this column I think you're probably every bit as excited as I am. Those who are near and dear to me think I'm a little crazy but I admit that I have a hard time sleeping the night before home games. I know others with the same affliction so I know it's not just me. Maybe it's the anticipation of renewing tailgate traditions. Maybe it's the adrenaline that peaks at near toxic levels during the drive out to Reliant. Maybe it's the anticipation of once again being part of one of the best home field advantages in the NFL. It's probably all of the above – and more. The NFL is truly a passion for many of us.