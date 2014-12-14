Watt finds record books again, despite loss

Dec 14, 2014 at 08:03 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

J.J. Watt picked up a pair of sacks and a batted pass Sunday at Indianapolis, and got his name in the record books for a few different reasons. But the All-Pro defensive end wasn't celebrating after the 17-10 loss to the Colts.

"Individual stuff really doesn't mean a whole lot when you lose a game like this," Watt said. "That's great. You guys can write about it all you want, but that doesn't really matter a whole lot to me."

Watt's second sack tied him with Mario Williams as the franchise's all-time leader in that category. Those two both have 53 in their career. Watt did it in 62 games, while Williams accomplished the feat in 82.

It was also the fifth game versus an AFC South opponent where Watt had two sacks or more. He's feasted on quarterbacks in the division, as 11.5 of his 16.5 sacks have come against AFC South quarterbacks. With a game remaining against the Jaguars in Week 17, he can go a perfect six-for-six in that category.

When Watt dropped Andrew Luck for a loss of seven yards at the end of the second quarter, he tied Williams. On the play before, the Colts scored a touchdown, but had it nullified because Anthony Castonzo was holding Watt.

The 2012 Defensive Player of the Year also sacked Luck for a loss of 12 yards with 3 minutes remaining in the first half.

Watt batted a pass as well, and that was his 10th pass defensed in 2014. He and Jason Taylor are the only two players in the NFL since 1991 to have a pair of seasons with 10 sacks and 10 passes defensed.

