Watt finds record books again, despite loss

It was also the fifth game versus an AFC South opponent where Watt had two sacks or more. He's feasted on quarterbacks in the division, as 11.5 of his 16.5 sacks have come against AFC South quarterbacks. With a game remaining against the Jaguars in Week 17, he can go a perfect six-for-six in that category.

When Watt dropped Andrew Luck for a loss of seven yards at the end of the second quarter, he tied Williams. On the play before, the Colts scored a touchdown, but had it nullified because Anthony Castonzo was holding Watt.

The 2012 Defensive Player of the Year also sacked Luck for a loss of 12 yards with 3 minutes remaining in the first half.