Wednesday notebook: Quin wins AFC honors, Daniels ruled out

Dec 01, 2010 at 08:52 AM
400-quin-INT.jpg





Texans cornerback Glover Quin was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday morning. Quin picked off a franchise-record three passes while playing with a broken right hand in Week 12 to key a 20-0 shutout victory over Tennessee.

Quin is the fourth Texan to win AFC Player of the Week honors this season, joining running back Arian Foster (Week 1), wide receiver Andre Johnson (Week 2) and quarterback Matt Schaub (Week 6). The last Texans player to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week was linebacker Brian Cushing in Week 9 of last season.

Williams down, Smith upThe Texans placed safety Torri Williams on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Wednesday. An undrafted rookie from Purdue, Williams was hurt against the Titans on Sunday in his first game since being called up from the Texans' practice squad.

With a roster spot available, the Texans signed rookie guard Shelley Smith from their practice squad. A fifth-round draft pick from Colorado State, Smith began the season on the Texans' active roster. He was cut on Oct. 2 and had been on the practice squad since Oct. 5.

Health checkTight end Owen Daniels and linebacker Xavier Adibi were ruled out of Thursday's game against the Eagles with hamstring injuries. Neither player practiced all week. Daniels is expected to return for the Texans' next game on Dec. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Wide receiver David Anderson (hamstring), defensive end Jesse Nading (knee) and wide receiver Kevin Walter (calf) are listed as questionable this week. Anderson was inactive against the Titans, but he practiced on a limited basis on Tuesday and Wednesday. Walter injured his calf in the first quarter against the Titans. He played through the injury for the rest of the game and expects to be fine on Thursday night.

Birthday promiseWalter's daughter, Siena, celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday while Walter was flying up to Philadelphia with his teammates.

"She's growing up, man," Walter said. "This whole year flew by. It just seemed like yesterday I was up at the Women's Hospital with my wife and she was having a baby. It flew by. It's been awesome, though. Too bad I won't be able to spend it with her because we're traveling to Philly, but I told her we'll get a win for her."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

