Week 13 HTC Results

In the Celebrity League, Adam Wexler's "Couch Potatoes" scored 104 points and took first place in Week 13 of the TCL with just a three point margin, despite getting shutout at the Kicker position. Wexler's sleeper pick of QB David Garrard netted 23 points, providing just enough for the win and a slim gain in the overall points challenge. Patti Smith's "FSNDiva" remained in the hunt with 101-point 2 nd place finish and Matt Jackson's "MJ's Shake and Bake" saw his overall lead slip with an 87-point 3 rd place finish.

With just four weeks to go, the quest for the TCL Statue will probably come down to Week 12's Top 3 finishers: Wexler, Smith and Jackson. The on-air contention amongst the 610 Night Shift is said to rival that of MNF's Theisman vs. Kornheiser, thus leaving a long-standing friendship in jeopardy. Thus begging the question, will the Jackson/Wexler relationship go the route of Milo Hamilton/Harry Caray or Siegfried and Roy???? Also watch out for the FSNDiva who made big gains and is now less than 100 points out of first place.