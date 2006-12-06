Week 13 HTC Results

Dec 06, 2006 at 05:43 AM


Congratulations to

atexanfan* gets a mini-helmet autographed by Houston Texans Cornerback Dunta Robinson!

Make sure to play this week for your chance to win a football autographed by Houston Texans players

Moulds, Domanick Davis, Antwan Peek and Seth Payne!

In the Celebrity League, Adam Wexler's "Couch Potatoes" scored 104 points and took first place in Week 13 of the TCL with just a three point margin, despite getting shutout at the Kicker position.  Wexler's sleeper pick of QB David Garrard netted 23 points, providing just enough for the win and a slim gain in the overall points challenge.   Patti Smith's "FSNDiva" remained in the hunt with 101-point 2 nd place finish and Matt Jackson's "MJ's Shake and Bake" saw his overall lead slip with an 87-point 3 rd place finish.

With just four weeks to go, the quest for the TCL Statue will probably come down to Week 12's Top 3 finishers: Wexler, Smith and Jackson.  The on-air contention amongst the 610 Night Shift is said to rival that of MNF's Theisman vs. Kornheiser, thus leaving a long-standing friendship in jeopardy.  Thus begging the question, will the Jackson/Wexler relationship go the route of Milo Hamilton/Harry Caray or Siegfried and Roy????  Also watch out for the FSNDiva who made big gains and is now less than 100 points out of first place.

The TCL Top 3 overall standings are: 

  1. Matt Jackson (MJ's Shake and Bake) – 1,408 points
  2. Adam Wexler (Couch Potatoes) – 1,314 points
  3. Patti Smith (FSNDiva) – 1,309 points
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

