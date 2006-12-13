Week 14 HTC results

Moulds, Domanick Davis, Antwan Peek and Seth Payne!

Make sure to play this week for your chance to win a mini-helmet autographed by Houston Texans Linebacker DeMeco Ryans!

In the Celebrity League, TORO's "Big T's Ballers" received 19 points from Torry Holt on Monday Night Football, catapulting the wily bull one point ahead of overall leader Matt Jackson's "MJ's Shake and Bake" to win Week 14 of the TCL with 120 points. TORO's bullish confidence in the Chargers proved worthy as he collected 28 points from running back LaDanian Tomlinson and 22 points from tight end Antonio Gates. Matt Jackson finished in 2 nd place with 119 points and Carmine Pirone's "Crunch" rounded out the Top 3 with 112 points.

With just three weeks to go, it appears that only a major flop could keep Matt Jackson's "MJ's Shake and Bake" off the TCL Statue, especially if Wexler keeps turning in double digit scores.