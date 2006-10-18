Week 6: HTC results

In the Celebrity League, Matt Jackson, aka "MJ's Shake and Bake", scored 160 points to win Week 6 of the Texans Fantasy Football Celebrity League, and also moved into 1 st place in the overall competition. Jackson had huge contributions from Matt Hasselbeck (30 pts.), LT (37 pts.) and Torry Holt (33 pts) en route to the highest weekly score in Texans Fantasy Football Celebrity League history, known heretofore as the TCL (Texans Celebrity League). Considerations are ongoing regarding the use of Matt Jackson's likeness for the TCL logo, ala Jerry West and the NBA. Second place goes to Adam Wexler's "Couch Potatoes" with 141 points while third place goes to Cheerleader Lindsey's "RahRahShishBoomBah" (124 points), her fourth straight Top 3 finish. Congrats Lindsey! Patti Smith's "FSN Diva" scored 122 points, just barely missing the Top 3. Maybe next week…