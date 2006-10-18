Week 6: HTC results

Oct 18, 2006 at 12:21 PM
Enrique Vasquez

Congratulations to

SlapHappy Texans* wins a Dunta Robinson autographed football for a big win in Week 6.

Make sure to play this week for your chance to win a mini-helmet autographed by Texans defensive end Anthony Weaver!

In the Celebrity League, Matt Jackson, aka "MJ's Shake and Bake", scored 160 points to win Week 6 of the Texans Fantasy Football Celebrity League, and also moved into 1 st place in the overall competition.  Jackson had huge contributions from Matt Hasselbeck (30 pts.), LT (37 pts.) and Torry Holt (33 pts) en route to the highest weekly score in Texans Fantasy Football Celebrity League history, known heretofore as the TCL (Texans Celebrity League).  Considerations are ongoing regarding the use of Matt Jackson's likeness for the TCL logo, ala Jerry West and the NBA.  Second place goes to Adam Wexler's "Couch Potatoes" with 141 points while third place goes to Cheerleader Lindsey's "RahRahShishBoomBah" (124 points), her fourth straight Top 3 finish.  Congrats Lindsey!  Patti Smith's "FSN Diva" scored 122 points, just barely missing the Top 3.  Maybe next week…

Marc Vandermeer's "VanderTeam" continued his dominance of last place with 79 points, finishing well behind the 104 points scored by TORO's "Big T's Ballers".  Congrats Marc! 

In the quest for the TCL Statue, Matt Jackson (MJ's Shake and Bake) took over 1 st place with 615 cumulative points however Carmine Pirone (Crunch) is nipping at his heels, just three points behind.  The TCL Top 3 overall standings are: 

  1. Matt Jackson (MJ's Shake and Bake) – 615 points
  2. Carmine Pirone (Crunch) – 612 points
  3. TORO (Big T's Ballers) – 553 points
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

