Week 8 scouting report

Plummer's 499 yards against the Falcons were the most in Broncos history. The 567 yards of total offense was also a team record.

Smith leads the team with 608 yards, but third-year pro Ashley Lelie is quickly emerging as one of the best deep threats in football. He leads the team with four touchdowns.

Four of Denver's top five receivers average more than 14 yards per catch.

Plummer also captained scoring drives of 69, 80, 73 and 72 yards against Atlanta. The team could have scored more but penalties hampered progress.

The Broncos had six penalties on the first two drives of the third quarter alone. Every drive without a penalty, ended in a score.

"One thing we've got to do is really get better on our penalties," Shannahan said. "The first six games we were in the top five in penalties. The last two games we've been in the bottom five."

The Texans defense is playing the best it has all season, allowing opponents to convert only 32 percent of third down attempts in the last two games. The Texans also have not allowed a touchdown in six quarters and have more interceptions (6) in the last two games than the first five games combined.

SPECIAL TEAMS:Denver kicker Jason Elam is one of the best in the business and in the thin air of INVESCO Field at Mile High little is out of his range.

Elam has a career long of 63 yards and connects on 79.5 percent of his field goals. He has missed only five kicks inside of 20 yards in his career and made four of his last eight outside of 50 yards.

Of course, Kris Brown is having a solid season of his own.

The Texans kicker made two field goals against Jacksonville – his fifth multi-field goal game of the season.

As for the return game, the Broncos lost a stud when Griffin went down for the season. Droughns has returned 12 kick offs on the season with a 25.8 yard average.

Smith has returned six punts for a 12 yard average. Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey can also return punts in a pinch.

Broncos special teams are allowing an average of more than 12 yards per punt return and nearly 23 yards per kick return.

TEXANS ON OFFENSE:This game may hinge on which Broncos defense takes the field. Through eight games Denver has been plagued by both injuries and underachievement.

Safety John Lynch left the Atlanta game with a bruised hip and did not return. He will be out from two to four weeks with a stress fracture to his tailbone. The Broncos are already without defensive end Trevor Pryce who will miss a few more weeks recovering from back surgery.

In Pryce's absence, the Broncos defensive line has taken on revolving door-like characteristics. The biggest contributor at the defensive end position has been Anton Palepoi.

Palepoi signed Sept. 22 to help with injuries and has the only two sacks registered by defensive ends in the last five games. Palepoi had two sacks in a 31-3 win at Oakland.

Of course, maybe a lack in numbers just makes the Broncos more dangerous.

"I watch them on film and I don't see a slump," Carr said. "There has been a couple of plays made against them but they're as good a defense as you could play. We played in the preseason and they matched up with us well. We made some plays there but they're solid."

Holes left in the secondary from injuries like Lynch's may be the most advantageous to the Texans offense.

Teams routinely double Texans receiver Andre Johnson with a corner and a safety or at least flop an extra defender to his side of the field. Lynch's replacement, Nick Ferguson is experienced but will be starting his first game since Dec. 21 of last season.

Johnson is fourth in the league with 665 receiving yards but Jabar Gaffney started in place of Corey Bradford Sunday and pulled in five passes for 88 yards. Bradford had three catches and a 15-yard touchdown reception.

All three can't be covered by Bailey.